Last Update September 17, 2015

Colorado hands No. 19 Oregon its 3rd straight loss, 48-47

By | Associated Press
    Colorado's Josh Scott puts up a shot in front of Oregon defenders Waverly Austin and Arsalan Kazemi, right, during the first half of Colorado's game against Oregon in an NCAA college basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Brian Davies) (The Associated Press)

    Colorado's Spencer Dinwiddie (25) drives against Oregon's Willie Moore during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013. (AP Photo/Brian Davies) (The Associated Press)

EUGENE, Ore. – Andre Roberson scored the game-winner with 29 seconds left, capping Colorado's game-closing 8-0 run and the Buffaloes handed No. 19 Oregon its third straight loss, 48-47 on Thursday night.

Roberson finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Buffaloes (15-7, 5-5 Pac-12), who trailed 47-40 with just under 4 minutes to play.

E.J. Singler scored 14 points for the Ducks (18-5, 7-3), who had their 20-game home winning streak snapped.

Singler had a chance to win it for Oregon but his long jumper was tipped and fell into Roberson's hands with 1.1 seconds left.

The Ducks led 28-23 at halftime and never trailed until Roberson put back his own miss with 29 seconds left, a possession set up by an offensive foul by Singler, Oregon's fourth straight turnover.

Carlos Emory had 14 points for the Ducks.