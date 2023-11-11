Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado drops fourth straight game in heartbreaking walk-off fashion

Colorado missed a late field goal before allowing one as time expired

It's been a rough few weeks for Colorado.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes dropped their fourth straight game and sixth in their last seven Saturday against No. 21 Arizona, 34-31.

With the game tied at 31, Colorado was primed to take a late lead as Alejandro Mata lined up for a 44-yard field goal attempt with about five minutes left. 

The attempt missed, giving the Wildcats the ball at their own 26 with 4:57 to go.

Deion Sanders against Arizona

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up before playing the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field Nov. 11, 2023, Boulder, Colo.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Arizona drove the field, killing clock in the process, and reached Colorado's 1-yard line with under a minute left. With the Buffaloes out of timeouts, the Wildcats knelt the clock out, and Tyler Loop knocked down a walk-off, 24-yard field goal as time expired.

The Wildcats outscored Colorado 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes opened up the season by winning their first three games but are 1-6 since.

Tyler Loop

Arizona Wildcats placekicker Tyler Loop (33) and punter Kyle Ostendorp (19) celebrate after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.  (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Jonah Coleman rushed for 179 yards as the Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) earned their fourth consecutive victory.

Shedeur Sanders ran for a score and threw for two more, finishing with 262 yards passing to go over the 10,000-yard mark for his career.

The Wildcats have their best record through 10 games since 2017. That was also the last year they were bowl eligible.

Colorado-Arizona game

The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats in the third quarter at Folsom Field.  (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Colorado has two straight road games to finish the season, starting Friday at Washington State. Arizona hosts No. 18 Utah, which lost to No. 5 Washington, next week.