Collins, McDonald win NCAA individual tennis championships

Danielle Collins of Virginia defeated top-seeded Hayley Carter of North Carolina 6-3, 6-2 for her second NCAA women's tennis national championship, and UCLA's Mackenzie McDonald upset top-seeded Mikael Torpegaard of Ohio State 6-3, 6-3 in the men's final on Monday.

Rivals in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Collins and Carter faced each other on May 19 but did not complete their match because Virginia had already clinched a 4-2 team win in the NCAA tourney's round of 16.

Collins won her first national title in 2014. She was seeded second, and won the final three games of the first set, before rolling to a 5-1 lead in the second before closing out the match.

McDonald won his first national championship. The sixth-seeded player had a few hours to regroup for the doubles final.