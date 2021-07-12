Collier scores 27, Lynx beat Sparks 86-61

Napheesa Collier matched her career-high with 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their seventh straight with an 86-61 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

The Lynx (12-7) shot 56% from the field, solidifying their fourth-place standing in the WNBA as the league heads into the Olympic break.

Layshia Clarendon added 14 points and Sylvia Fowles had 10. Minnesota had an 18-point lead in the first half and extended to 83-55 on Bridget Carleton’s 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes had 14 points each, and Amanda Zahui B added 10 for the Sparks (6-13).