College softball player suffers injury after hitting go-ahead grand slam, opponents help her around bases

A college softball team showcased the ultimate display of sportsmanship in a game Saturday, and the act immediately took off on social media.

Grand View University and Southeastern University were playing each other in an NAIA matchup when Grand View’s Kaitlyn Moses hit a go-ahead grand slam against their No. 4-ranked opponent. As Moses was rounding the bases, she appeared to be injured after jogging around first base.

Her teammates were left stunned by what happened to Moses.

NAIA rules state that her teammates are not allowed to help her move around the bases. Southeastern players would take the initiative to carry Moses around the rest of the diamond and have her touch third base and home plate to get the runs.

Grand View went up 5-4 at that point and would win the game 7-4 to pull off the upset. The team would complete the doubleheader sweep with a 6-3 victory. Moses would be replaced in the second game of the doubleheader.

"GVU wins game 1, 7 to 4. This game was not about the win but about the amazing sportsmanship shown by SEU softball players," Grand View softball wrote in a tweet. "After a grand slam by Moses and injury, SEU players carried her to touch each base to allow her run to count."

The NAIA also praised Southeastern players.

Grand View lost the following doubleheader Sunday to Weber International but the message Saturday was clear – good sportsmanship trumps everything else.