College hockey equipment manager forced to play goalie in huge NCAA Division I game

Merrimack College's ice hockey team went pretty deep into its bench for a starting goalie this week.

The Division I hockey program started student manager Spencer Marquis against Stonehill on Sunday. Marquis was only just set to begin his job as a manager, as Sunday was supposed to be his first official game as part of the equipment staff.

But after starting goalkeeper Max Lundgren was suspended by the NCAA for playing one minor pro game in Sweden before he enrolled, the team ended up with a gaping hole at the position. Backup goalkeeper Nils Wallstrom is dealing with injury, while third-stringer Ryan Keyes, who was expected to get the start, suddenly found himself dealing with an NCAA eligibility issue.

So, out of desperation, Marquis' services were needed in-net for Merrimack, not in the laundry room.

The senior stepped in and had a whopping 22 saves for Merrimack in his first ever NCAA game en route to a close 3-2 loss.

"Not the result we wanted, but it's a dream come true for me," he said. "It's been the craziest 48 hours of my life," Marquis said after the game, via the Mack Report. "Every kid grows up dreaming of playing college hockey. I got my chance a little different than some other people, but it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Marquis had last played hockey for Brunswick High School in 2020, and didn't even get the chance to practice with Merrimack for his start.

"I'm happy to be a part of it," he said. "They knew I played goalie in high school and they said to me that I might need to dress as a backup. Then it was that I might have to start. It all happened really quickly."

Despite the loss, he made a series of clutch saves that gave his team a chance to win throughout regulation. However, he gave up the game-tying goal with just 8.9 seconds left in the game, then the game-ender in overtime to Stonehill's Devlin O'Brien.

Still, Merrimack coach Scott Borek praised the performance after the game.

"Spencer played great," Borek said. "He gave us a chance to win the hockey game. I'm so disappointed for him. He played so hard and came out of nowhere to do that for us. I feel terrible for him. He deserved to win the hockey game, and we weren’t able to get that done for him."

