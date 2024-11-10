College football wide receiver thanks Trump for touchdown dance celebration inspiration

Drake Bulldogs football wide receiver Trey Radocha thanked President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday for the inspiration for his touchdown celebration.

Radocha scored on an 11-yard pass from Luke Bailey in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 on the University of St. Thomas in their Football Championship Subdivision matchup.

As he got up from the ground, he did the Trump-inspired move in the end zone. Trump was seen on the campaign trail dancing to the music played at his events. It turned into a popular meme across the incident in the weeks before the election.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election on Tuesday night.

Radocha finished the game with three catches for 13 yards. Drake won the game 22-19.

The wide receiver’s Trump move was just the latest show of support for the Republican presidential candidate in sports in recent weeks.

Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt showed a Trump message underneath his jersey after he scored on a trick-play touchdown. Then, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa flashed a "Make America Great Again" hat on the NBC broadcast. Bosa was fined for the stunt.

Radocha has 43 catches for 488 yards this season and three touchdowns.

Drake is 7-1 on the year. The team has two games left on the schedule before possibly playing in the postseason.