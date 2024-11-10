Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drake Bulldogs

College football wide receiver thanks Trump for touchdown dance celebration inspiration

Drake wide receiver Trey Radocha posted on X

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 10 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Drake Bulldogs football wide receiver Trey Radocha thanked President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday for the inspiration for his touchdown celebration.

Radocha scored on an 11-yard pass from Luke Bailey in the second quarter to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 on the University of St. Thomas in their Football Championship Subdivision matchup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump dances

Donald Trump dances on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 4, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

As he got up from the ground, he did the Trump-inspired move in the end zone. Trump was seen on the campaign trail dancing to the music played at his events. It turned into a popular meme across the incident in the weeks before the election.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election on Tuesday night.

Radocha finished the game with three catches for 13 yards. Drake won the game 22-19.

OREGON FOOTBALL'S DAN LANNING GIVES PERFECT PATRIOTIC ANSWER TO REPORTER'S ELECTION QUESTION

Trump victory speech

Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The wide receiver’s Trump move was just the latest show of support for the Republican presidential candidate in sports in recent weeks.

Texas Tech kicker Reese Burkhardt showed a Trump message underneath his jersey after he scored on a trick-play touchdown. Then, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa flashed a "Make America Great Again" hat on the NBC broadcast. Bosa was fined for the stunt.

Radocha has 43 catches for 488 yards this season and three touchdowns.

Trump looks unamused

Donald Trump looks on during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.  (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drake is 7-1 on the year. The team has two games left on the schedule before possibly playing in the postseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.