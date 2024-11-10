Expand / Collapse search
Oregon Ducks

Oregon football's Dan Lanning gives perfect patriotic answer to reporter's election question

The reporter wanted to know the 'temperature' with the team after Trump's win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has the Ducks at 10-0 following the team’s 39-18 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

But one reporter thought it was the perfect time to ask him how Donald Trump’s election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris affected the locker room and his staff members.

Dan Lanning calls a play

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"I believe it was last year you spoke out about gun violence," the reporter started. "There was a decision made in this country that I’m sure affects a lot of players in your locker room as well as the women in your life and the women on your staff. 

"What was sort of the temperature in the locker room or with your team as a whole after the results were in, and was that something that sparked one of those ‘get real’ conversations?"

Lanning gave a very patriotic answer.

Dan Lanning vs Michigan

Oregon coach Dan Lanning watches his team's game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. (Junfu Han / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"Our guys just work. Obviously, gun violence is something that I've been passionate about, but our guys just line up and go to work every single day," Lanning said. 

"I'm glad to be in the country we're in, certainly proud to be an American, and excited about the future of this country, but I'm not one to hop into politics."

Harris carried the eight electoral votes in Oregon as Trump wrapped up the usual red states and carried Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada on his way to 312 electoral votes. Harris had 55.26% of the vote in the Emerald State.

Donald Trump at NYC rally

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Overall, Trump received more than 74.6 million votes. Harris had more than 70.9 million votes.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.