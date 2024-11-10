Oregon football's Dan Lanning gives perfect patriotic answer to reporter's election question

Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has the Ducks at 10-0 following the team’s 39-18 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

But one reporter thought it was the perfect time to ask him how Donald Trump’s election victory over Vice President Kamala Harris affected the locker room and his staff members.

"I believe it was last year you spoke out about gun violence," the reporter started. "There was a decision made in this country that I’m sure affects a lot of players in your locker room as well as the women in your life and the women on your staff.

"What was sort of the temperature in the locker room or with your team as a whole after the results were in, and was that something that sparked one of those ‘get real’ conversations?"

Lanning gave a very patriotic answer.

"Our guys just work. Obviously, gun violence is something that I've been passionate about, but our guys just line up and go to work every single day," Lanning said.

"I'm glad to be in the country we're in, certainly proud to be an American, and excited about the future of this country, but I'm not one to hop into politics."

Harris carried the eight electoral votes in Oregon as Trump wrapped up the usual red states and carried Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada on his way to 312 electoral votes. Harris had 55.26% of the vote in the Emerald State.

Overall, Trump received more than 74.6 million votes. Harris had more than 70.9 million votes.