College Football Today

STARS

-Keenan Reynolds, Navy, ran for four TDs and broke the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns as the No. 22 Midshipmen beat SMU 55-14. He has 81 rushing TDs.

-DeShaun Watson, Clemson, accounted for 461 yards and three TDs and the top-ranked Tigers held off Syracuse 37-27.

-Derrick Henry, Alabama, ran for 204 yards and two TDs in the No. 3 Crimson Tide's 31-6 win over No. 20 Mississippi State.

-Josh Adams, Notre Dame, ran for 141 yards and scored on a 98-yard run, the longest scoring play from scrimmage in school history, as the sixth-ranked Fighting Irish beat Wake Forest 28-7.

-Marquise Williams, North Carolina, accounted for four TDs to lead the No. 17 Tar Heels to a 59-21 win against Miami.

-Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State, ran for 181 yards and two TDs as the second-ranked Buckeyes pounded out a 28-3 victory over Illinois.

-David Watford, Hampton, threw for 263 yards and four TDs in a 42-3 win over Savannah State.

-Kade Harrington, Lamar, ran for 217 yards and two TDs in a 28-21 win over Incarnate Word.

-Aaron Bailey, Northern Iowa, ran for 161 yards and four TDs in a 41-0 win over Missouri State.

---

TOUCHDOWN RECORD BROKEN

Keenan Reynolds is the new NCAA rushing touchdown king.

The Navy quarter the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns, upping his total to 81 with four scores in the No. 22 Midshipmen's 55-14 over SMU.

Reynolds shattered the mark held by Montee Ball, who ran for 77 TDs with Wisconsin from 2009-12. Ball holds the record for total touchdowns with 83.

Reynolds scored on runs of 4, 43 and 8 yards on Navy's first three series and added a 32-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 41-14.

---

HANDING TO ELLIOTT

J.T. Barrett was back from his one-game suspension, and some of his best plays turned out to be handoffs to Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott piled up 181 yards and two touchdowns, Barrett chipped in with 150 yards passing and 74 running and No. 2 Ohio State powered past Illinois 28-3.

Barrett wasn't at his best after reclaiming his starting spot from Cardale Jones, and it took a while for the Buckeyes to get rolling.

Enter Elliott. The 6-foot, 225-pound running back carried 27 times, and had 129 of his yards and both TDs in the second half.

Now comes the hard part for Ohio State: Games against No. 14 Michigan State and No. 15 Michigan.

---

NUMBERS

9-Sacks by No. 3 Alabama in its 31-6 win over No. 20 Mississippi State.

17-Arizona State's deficit before rallying to beat Washington 27-17, the Sun Devils' biggest comeback since 2010.

34-Years since top-ranked Clemson last won 13 straight games before its current streak.

3,624-Career rushing yards by North Carolina A&T's Tarik Cohen, breaking Mike Mayhew's school-record of 3,521 yards set in 2012.

---

QB INJURIES

No. 15 TCU and No. 14 Michigan State both had their quarterbacks go down with injuries.

TCU's Trevone Boykin, the nation's leader in all-purpose yards, injured his right ankle early against Kansas and did not return. The Horned Frogs still have games against 12th-ranked Oklahoma and No. 4 Baylor left.

Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook appeared to injure his right shoulder in the first half against Maryland. He returned for part of the second half, but spent the second half wearing a headset, leaving his health in question for next weekend's showdown at Ohio State.