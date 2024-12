It was a tough weekend for Miami fans, and apparently an even tougher one for their mascot.

CNY Central anchor and reporter Ashley Wenskoski was at "The Dome" on Saturday covering Syracuse’s game against Miami when she called out the Hurricanes’ mascot, Sebastian, for hitting on her on the sidelines.

"Sebastian the Ibis (Miami’s mascot) just kneeled down and asked for my number mid-drive," she wrote in a post on X.

"Feels like he has bigger things to worry about with his team on the ropes in the 4th quarter at the Dome…but who am I to say."

Syracuse knocked Miami out of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a 42-38 win on Saturday for the program’s first top-10 win since 2017. Quarterback Kyle McCord completed 26 of 36 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns to help the Orange rally from a 21-point deficit.

MIAMI’S CFP HOPES TAKE BIG HIT AFTER IT SQUANDERS 21-0 LEAD TO SYRACUSE; CLEMSON WILL PLAY IN ACC TITLE GAME

With their playoff hopes in the hands of the CFP selection committee, it’s no wonder Sebastian couldn’t focus on the game. Wenskoski seemingly agreed.

"And more importantly, Syracuse football won its biggest game in years & my team and I worked tirelessly to provide the best possible sports coverage," she wrote in a post on X in response to an article about the incident.

"[Head coach] Fran Brown has re-energized a program in a fantastic sports town. I guess Miami's mascot simply couldn't watch that 4th quarter. Can't blame him."

But the mascot did respond to being called out on social media.

"They do anything for clout," a comment from Sebastian the Ibis’ Instagram read on a post about the incident.