College football quarterback, 18, dead after reported wrong-way crash with semitruck in Missouri

A college football player died this week after being struck by a semitruck in a wrong-way crash in Missouri, according to reports and law enforcement.

The Culver-Stockton College community was mourning the death of 18-year-old Antoni Wrobel, a freshman quarterback for the Wildcats, after he died late Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash in Lewis County.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Freshman QB Tony Wrobel," the school said in a statement on social media.

"He was a unique and outgoing spirit who had a passionate love for his teammates, football, and life itself. Please keep his family, teammates, and our community in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

Citing a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, KDSK reported that Wrobel was driving southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. 61 at around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a semitruck driven by a 35-year-old.

Wrobel was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to the crash report. It was not immediately clear why he was on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash. Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Wrobel, who appears to go by the name Tony, committed to Culver-Stockton in February. He previously played for the Warsaw Eagles, an American football team that plays in the Polish Football League.

The team also shared a message on Instagram after Wrobel’s death.

"This wasn't how your American adventure was supposed to end. It lasted too short," a translation of the statement said.