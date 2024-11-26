Expand / Collapse search
College Football

College Football Playoff staple Alabama left out of latest bracket projection after upset-filled week

Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff just twice since its inception in 2014

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
If the latest college football rankings hold, this year's playoff is going to look even more different than previously expected.

When the committee announced it would be moving from a four-team to a 12-team playoff format, it seemed like Alabama would be a lock just about every year.

But, in the playoff's first year with a dozen teams, the Crimson Tide are on the outside looking in.

Kalen DeBoer

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Nov. 23, 2024, in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma won 24-3. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Here's a look at the bracket projection, which includes five automatic bids and seven at-large selections. (Reminder: A team's seeding may not necessarily equal its ranking).

Automatic bids

1. Oregon — Big Ten representative (11-0, 8-0)

2. Texas — SEC representative (10-1, 4-1); ranked third

3. Miami — ACC representative (10-1, 5-1); ranked sixth

4. Boise State — Mountain West representative (10-1, 7-0); ranked 11th

12. Arizona State — Big 12 representative (9-2, 6-2); ranked 16th

Arizona State fans on field

Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons, center, celebrates with fans after a 28-23 win over BYU Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

At-large bids

5. Ohio State (10-1, 7-1); ranked second

6. Penn State (10-1, 7-1); ranked fourth

7. Notre Dame (10-1); ranked fifth

8. Georgia (9-2, 6-2); ranked seventh

9. Tennessee (9-2, 5-2); ranked eighth

10. SMU (10-1, 7-0); ranked ninth. SMU leads the ACC, but the committee projects Miami will win the conference title.

11. Indiana (10-1, 7-1); ranked 10th

This means the first two teams out are Clemson (ranked 12th) and Alabama.

Oklahoma fans on field

Oklahoma students and fans rush the field after Oklahoma defeated Alabama Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alabama and Ole Miss were in the projection last week, but after losing to Oklahoma and Florida, respectively, they are now 13th and 14th, respectively.

Indiana hung onto its projected spot despite getting blown out by Ohio State Saturday. The Hoosiers dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 in the nation.

Colorado had controlled its own College Football Playoff destiny, but after its loss to Kansas over the weekend, it will need a lot of help.

If 'Bama misses the playoff, it would be the first time since 2022, when the Tide finished the season No. 5. They have made the playoff eight of 10 times. They finished 13th in the country when they missed it in 2019.

Jalen Milroe against Oklahoma

Defensive end R Mason Thomas (32) of the Oklahoma Sooners gets his hands in the face of quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) of the Alabama Crimson Tide as he tries to throw in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Nov. 23, 2024, in Norman, Okla.  Oklahoma won 24-3. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Clemson faces No. 15 South Carolina, but with the teams in the bracket projection all having favorable matchups, a Tigers' win alone may not be enough.

