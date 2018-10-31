College football player charged in attempted double-murder plot

A college football linebacker was accused Tuesday of allegedly plotting to murder the family members of an acquaintance, prosecutors said.

Rutgers University football player Izaia Bullock, 22, of Piscataway, N.J., was charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Bullock “initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance,” prosecutors said Monday. The alleged intended victims of the plot weren’t affiliated with the university.

Bullock was dismissed from the team and he will face disciplinary proceedings, according to NJ.com. Rutgers coach Chris Ash didn’t comment on the charges.

He joined Rutgers in September 2017 as a walk-on. He had played at a private junior college prior to going to Rutgers. He attended Linden High School.

Bullock was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a court appearance in New Brunswick.

He played in one game for Rutgers this season.

Rutgers football had been plagued with off-the-field issues prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Eight players were charged with credit card fraud in August and four of those players had left the team. The four other players were suspended indefinitely while they deal with their case.

Two other former Rutgers players, 26-year-old Tejay Johnson and 22-year-old Andre Boggs were sentenced in August for their roles in several 2015 home invasions, according to My Central Jersey.

Johnson was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for three armed robberies. Boggs also received a 12-year sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed burglary and three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.