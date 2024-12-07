College basketball fans break silence, storm the court as part of unique Christmas tradition

It’s a tradition like no other.

Since 1997, the Taylor University Trojans created an official Christmas celebration which has come to be known as "Silent Night."

The tradition, meant to celebrate the holiday season and the end of the semester, involves a typically sold out basketball game where fans dress up in costumes and remain utterly silent until Taylor scores its 10th point of the game.

Fans then break the silence by storming the court at Odle Arena.

Friday marked the annual game, this time against Moody Bible Institute. And fans didn’t have to keep quiet for too long.

Just 90 seconds into the game, junior Nate Paarlberg broke free down court, dunking the ball for the Trojan’s 10th point. Fans stormed the court in unison celebrating and, to avoid a technical, a media timeout is always called.

The traditions continued in the final minute of the game as the crowd, arm-in-arm, began to sing "Silent Night."

Taylor walked away with a 107-59 and improved to 26-1 all-time in "Silent Night" games.

According to the school’s website, Taylor is an "interdenominational liberal arts university of evangelical faith" in Upland, Indiana.