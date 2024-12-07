Expand / Collapse search
College Basketball

College basketball fans break silence, storm the court as part of unique Christmas tradition

Fans remain utterly quiet in the 'Silent Night' game until Taylor University scores its 10th point

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Taylor University basketball fans storm the court for ‘Silent Night’ game tradition Video

Taylor University basketball fans storm the court for ‘Silent Night’ game tradition

It only took 90 seconds for Taylor University to break the silence in its annual "Silent Night" game on Friday night. The Christmas tradition involves fans remaining quiet until Taylor’s 10th point of the game is scored. (Credit: Taylor Athletics)

It’s a tradition like no other. 

Since 1997, the Taylor University Trojans created an official Christmas celebration which has come to be known as "Silent Night." 

Taylor University fans

Taylor University fans cheer at the 27th annual "Silent Night" game at Odle Arena on Dec. 6, 2024.  (Mallory Dotson/ Taylor University Athletics )

The tradition, meant to celebrate the holiday season and the end of the semester, involves a typically sold out basketball game where fans dress up in costumes and remain utterly silent until Taylor scores its 10th point of the game. 

Fans then break the silence by storming the court at Odle Arena. 

Friday marked the annual game, this time against Moody Bible Institute. And fans didn’t have to keep quiet for too long. 

Just 90 seconds into the game, junior Nate Paarlberg broke free down court, dunking the ball for the Trojan’s 10th point. Fans stormed the court in unison celebrating and, to avoid a technical, a media timeout is always called. 

Nate Paarlberg

Junior Nate Paarlberg (3) scored Taylor's 10th point, officially breaking the silence at Odle Arena. (Mallory Dotson/ Taylor University Athletics )

The traditions continued in the final minute of the game as the crowd, arm-in-arm, began to sing "Silent Night."

Taylor walked away with a 107-59 and improved to 26-1 all-time in "Silent Night" games. 

Taylor University fans

Taylor University fans storm the court at the 27th annual "Silent Night" game at Odle Arena on Dec. 6, 2024.  (Mallory Dotson/ Taylor University Athletics )

According to the school’s website, Taylor is an "interdenominational liberal arts university of evangelical faith" in Upland, Indiana. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.