Collapsed pipe leads to restroom and concessions stands being closed during Bills game

A collapsed pipe led to several restrooms and concession stands being closed at Ralph Wilson Stadium during the Buffalo Bills' home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The restrooms and concessions spanning 22 sections of the stadium were closed because the collapsed pipe allowed stone and dirt to cause a backup in the drainage system. The restrooms were reopened in the third quarter of Buffalo's 23-20 victory.

To alleviate the problem, crews carted in numerous portable restrooms, which were set up along the outer fence of the facility at halftime.

The cause of the collapsed pipe has not been determined.

The 40-year-old stadium is undergoing a major overhaul that began last summer.

