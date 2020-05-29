Colin Kaepernick offering legal help to Minneapolis protesters: 'In fighting for liberation there's always retaliation'

Colin Kaepernick is offering those who are involved in the protests in Minneapolis over the police-involved death of George Floyd legal help should they best arrested.

Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has been the face of athlete activism since he kneeled during the national anthem to bring awareness to social justice issues in the U.S. during the 2016 season, offered assistance through his Know Your Rights campaign.

“In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp,” the free-agent quarterback tweeted Friday.

A link to the website’s legal page asked visitors to fill out a form with their name, email, phone number and a description of facts.

Kaepernick made his first comments on Floyd’s death on Thursday.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” he tweeted.

“The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

Floyd died Monday as he was being arrested by Minneapolis police. Video showed one officer pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck while the man screamed for help and then after he appeared to lose consciousness. Floyd later died.

The four officers were fired from the department as residents in the city called for charges to be brought against them. The calls turned to raging protests over the last two days with several buildings being burned and stores looted.