Colin Kaepernick heckled after attending Knicks game with Spike Lee

Colin Kaepernick was heckled Wednesday night outside Madison Square Garden, where he joined Spike Lee for a New York Knicks game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kaepernick and Lee were exiting the arena and entering an SUV when the former 49ers quarterback was confronted with questions and a jeer.

"Get outta here," a person could be heard yelling in the background.

"You’re a bum. Could never throw a football," the person added.

Lee will direct a multi-part documentary on Kaepernick for ESPN, which will have extensive interviews with the former NFL quarterback. No title or release date has been announced.

Kaepernick played for the 49ers from 2011 to 2016. He replaced an injured Alex Smith in 2012 and led the 49ers to a 5-2 record down the stretch. The season culminated in an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance.

The team was narrowly defeated by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 Super Bowl, 34-31. Kaepernick got the Niners back to the conference title game the following season but lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2016, Kaepernick set off a firestorm in the NFL when he decided to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racial discrimination and social injustice. He and the 49ers parted ways after that season.

Kaepernick has maintained he’s been staying ready for when an NFL team decides to take a chance on him.

While he’s been on the free-agent market, the quarterback founded the Know Your Rights Camp to teach underprivileged youth about empowerment and their rights. He’s also created a publishing company. However, he’s been embroiled in controversy with his support for abolishing the police and prisons.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.