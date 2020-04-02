Cole McDonald: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Cole McDonald is a college quarterback for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Hawaii, where he played as a redshirt freshman before going on to start as quarterback in 2018 and 2019.

Here are five other things to know about McDonald.

1). HOW HE STACKS UP

At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, McDonald's arms and hands measure 32 1/4 and 9 3/4 respectively. At the combine he recorded 4.58 40-yard dash time, a 121-inch broad jump and a 36-inch vertical jump.

2). LAST MINUTE CALL

McDonald grew up in La Habra, Calif., where he attended Sonora High School. Despite totaling 2,313 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior year, McDonald planned to go to a junior college after receiving no offers from Division II schools. He finally received an offer from Hawaii the night before national signing day.

3). COLLEGE STATS

McDonald redshirted his freshman year and only appeared in six games the following year resulting in 22 yards and just one touchdown. The following year he was named starting QB and wowed with 3,875 yards and 36 touchdowns. As a redshirt junior, he would go on to total 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns

4). ACCOMPLISHED

McDonald was named the Rainbow Warriors’ Offensive MVP and earned an honorable mention All-Mountain West after his breakout junior season. He was ranked third in the FBS this past season and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and a second-team all-conference selection.

5. WHERE WILL HE GO?

McDonald is expected to be a late-round draft pick, where he could end up with a number of NFL teams looking to supplement their starting QBs.