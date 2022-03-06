Colby Covington outwrestles Jorge Masvidal, wins by unanimous decision at UFC 272

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colby Covington, the No. 1-ranked welterweight, came away with a unanimous decision (49-46, 50-44, 50-45) victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Covington relied on his wrestling expertise to take care of Masvidal. Throughout the five-round right, Covington tried to make submit Masvidal with rear-naked chokeholds, but he was able to get out of them unscathed. Masvidal had one opportunity in the fourth round when he knocked Covington down with a right hand, but the fighter was able to get up and Masvidal failed to capitalize.

After the match, Covington felt the need to call out former teammate Dustin Poirier, who trains with Masvidal at American Top Team.

"I just took care of Miami street trash," Covington said after the match. "Now it's time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash. Where you at, Dustin Poirier?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Covington fell to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by a unanimous decision in November. He had wins and losses in his last four matches, but Usman is the only fighter to beat Covington since 2015.

Masvidal last won a fight in November 2019 against Nate Diaz.