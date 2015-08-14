Coghlan hits 2 HRs, Rizzo goes deep, Cubs beat White Sox 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) Chris Coghlan hit two home runs, Anthony Rizzo also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs made it eight straight wins and 14 in 15 games with a 6-5 victory over the crosstown White Sox on Friday.

The Cubs, coming off a 7-0 homestand, extended their longest win streak since a nine-game run during the 2008 NL Central championship season.

Coghlan hit a three-run homer in the top of the third, and then he and Rizzo added back-to-back solo drives off the struggling Jeff Samardzija (8-8) in the fifth to give the North Siders a 6-5 lead.

Dexter Fowler tripled, double and scored two runs, and the Cubs won again even though Kyle Hendricks got knocked out in the fourth inning.

Four relievers combined to shut down the White Sox the rest of the way, with Clayton Richard (3-0) working two innings. Hector Rondon pitched the ninth for his 20th save.