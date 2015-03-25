Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2014

Cody Zeller becomes 2nd Hoosiers player to leave early for NBA

By | Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore center Cody Zeller is heading to the NBA. The announcement was made on a family business website Wednesday, shortly before a scheduled news conference.

Zeller is the second Hoosiers star to leave school early. On Tuesday, junior swingman Victor Oladipo announced he, too, was entering the NBA draft.

Neither decision was a surprise because both are projected to be lottery picks in June.

Zeller, a 7-footer, could have left school last year but decided to return for one more shot at a national championship. He led the Hoosiers in scoring (16.5 points) and rebounding (8.1), was a second-team All-American and is projected to be a top 10 pick in June's draft.

Zeller's older two brothers, Luke and Tyler, also played in the NBA this season.