Cochran grabs lead at Q-School

Palm Beach Gardens, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Rick Cochran carded a 4-under 67 in Friday's second round and he moved one stroke clear of the field after two rounds of the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament.

Cochran ended 36 holes at 10-under-par 133. He has played just one Web.com Tour event in his career and he missed the cut that week. Cochran shot his 67 on the Champion Course at PGA National.

Play rotates over the par-71 Champion Course and the par-72 Fazio Course at PGA National for the six-round tournament.

Dustin Bray also played the Champion Course and he posted a 5-under 66 to move into a share of second place at minus-9. He was joined there by Ted Purdy, who shot 68 on the Fazio Course. Purdy cost himself a share of the second-round lead as he bogeyed the par-5 17th.

Justin Peters shot 4-under 67 on the Champion Course and is alone in fourth place at 8-under-par 135.

Brad Fritsch fired a 7-under 64 on the Champion Course to jump into a share of fifth place at minus-7. He stands alongside Matt Fast (69) and Mikey Moyers (67), who both played the Fazio Course in round two.

First-round leader Tain Lee faltered to a 6-over 77 on the Champion Course and he tumbled into a tie for 45th place at 1-under-par 142.

Cochran, the nephew of former PGA and Champions Tour winner Russ Cochran, started his round with a pair of pars from the 10th on the Champion Course. He posted his first birdie of the day at the 12th and he followed seven consecutive pars.

The 28-year-old caught fire as he poured in three consecutive birdies from the second to jump to 10-under. Cochran parred three in a row before making birdie at the eighth. However, he bogeyed the last to drop back to minus-10.

"Yesterday I hit it phenomenal. Today I hit a few loose shots, but was able to score well," Cochran admitted. "Any day you score better than you play is a bonus. And that's what I did today. It goes without saying I'm very happy where I stand after two rounds."

Bray opened with a birdie on the par-5 10th. After four straight pars, he made his second birdie of the day at the 15th. He stumbled to his lone bogey of the round at the 17th.

Around the turn, Bray erased that mistake with a birdie on the first. He later birdied the third, fifth and seventh to move into second place at 9-under.

Purdy got off to a quick start with birdies at one and two. He gave one shot right back with a bogey on the third. Purdy atoned for that mistake with a birdie on the par-4 sixth.

The former PGA and Web.com Tour winner birdied three of the first five holes around the turn to jump into a tie for the lead at 10-under. Purdy tripped to a bogey on the 17th before closing with a par at the last.

NOTES: Cochran's lone Web.com Tour start was at the 2012 United Leasing Championship ... Peters had one of the eight bogey-free rounds on Friday ... The Champion Course as hosted the PGA Tour's Honda Classic since 2007.