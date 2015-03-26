Coach K gets record-setting win No. 903

The teacher is now staring up at the pupil.

Mike Krzyzewski became the winningest coach in men's Division I history on Tuesday, passing his mentor Bob Knight, as No. 6 Duke used a shooting barrage to build a huge lead then held on to down Michigan State, 74-69, as part of the Champions Challenge at Madison Square Garden.

Krzyzewski's 903rd victory was due in large part to the Blue Devils' staples: an endless stream of threes and tough defense that forced the Spartans out of their comfort zone,

Knight and Krzyzewski's ties date to Army, where Coach K played for his mentor from 1966-1969. He then started his head coaching career at his alma mater, taking over the Cadets in 1975. In 1980, he found his home in Durham, and despite the NBA's lure, has never left in a career to date that includes four national championships and 11 Final Four berths.

Many of Krzyzewski's former players, from Shane Battier to Carlos Boozer and Chris Duhon, were able to attend the game due to the NBA's ongoing lockout.