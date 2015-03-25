Clippers waive F Lou Amundson, leaving roster at 14 players going into season opener

The Clippers waived forward Lou Amundson on Saturday, leaving their roster at 14 players going into next week's season opener.

Amundson averaged 1.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in seven preseason games, including one start.

He has appeared in 327 career games for Philadelphia, Utah, Phoenix, Golden State, Indiana, Minnesota, Chicago and New Orleans. He ended last season with the Hornets, averaging 2.4 points and 3.2 rebounds.

The Clippers open the season Tuesday night in a designated road game against the Lakers.