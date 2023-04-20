Expand / Collapse search
Kawhi Leonard
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 3 against Suns with knee sprain

Leonard is averaging 35.5 points in the series

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The injury bug has bitten the Los Angeles Clippers yet again. 

With eight-time All-Star Paul George already sidelined with a knee injury, Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Thursday’s playoff game against the Phoenix Suns with a right knee sprain.

Kawhi Leonard plays against the Suns

Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers handles the ball against Torrey Craig (0) and Devin Booker (1) of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at Footprint Center April 18, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Leonard was injured during the Clippers' Game 1 win and played through the injury in LA’s Game 2 loss, according to ESPN.

He is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 Saturday. 

Leonard is averaging 35.5 games during the first-round series

Kawhi Leonard talks to the media

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers talks to the media during a press conference after Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns April 16, 2023, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.  (Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Playing in his first playoff game since June 2021, Leonard scored 38 points in Game 1, leading the Clippers to a 115-110 victory on the road. 

He was aided by a fascinating game by Russell Westbrook, who despite shooting just 3-19 from the floor, had a massive impact. 

Russell scored just nine points but filled up the box score with 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. 

Kawhi Leonard plays against the Suns

Kawhi Leonard (2) of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the first half of Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center April 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz.   (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Making winning plays, getting deflections on balls, offensive rebounding, getting us into our sets — that is playoff basketball," Leonard said. "You might not have the best night shooting, but you've got to impact the game some type of way, and he did that tonight."

In Game 2, Leonard scored 31 points in a 123-109 loss as the Clippers were unable to stop Suns guard Devin Booker, who had 38 points. 

The Clippers and the Suns square off at Crypto.com Arena Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

