Clippers ink former All-Star Granger

Los Angeles, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - After having his contract bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Danny Granger found a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

He cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET.

The former All-Star was acquired by the Sixers from Indiana at last week's trade deadline in exchange for forwards Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen. He did not appear in a game with his new team, however, as the two sides worked on an arrangement for his release.

Granger was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2008-09 after averaging 25.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. He averaged 24.1 points over 62 games the following season, but has seen those numbers go down in every year since.

A serious knee injury limited Granger to only five regular-season contests for Indiana in 2012-13, and he missed the first 25 games of this season due to a strained calf. He averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 29 outings prior to last week's trade.