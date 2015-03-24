Clippers hand Hornets sixth straight loss

Charlotte, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Blake Griffin amassed 22 points in a near triple-double, and five other Los Angeles players scored in double figures as the Clippers pulled away for a 113-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Griffin grabbed 16 rebounds and added nine assists to lead a Clippers' attack that shot 52.4 percent in the second half. Chris Paul turned in a monster game as well for Los Angeles, with the North Carolina native tallying 22 points along with 15 assists.

Jamal Crawford chipped in 21 points off the bench and JJ Redick recorded 17 points for the Clippers, with DeAndre Jordan contributing a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Cody Zeller finished with a career-high 17 points in the loss, the sixth in a row and eighth in nine games for the struggling Hornets. Al Jefferson had 16 points and nine rebounds, while Kemba Walker put up 15 points despite going 4-of-11 from the field.

Owning a slim 56-53 edge at halftime, the Clippers stretched the margin in the third quarter before dominating the fourth.

A 7-0 run that began with a Hedo Turkoglu 3-pointer put Los Angeles up comfortably at 75-61 with under three minutes to go in the third, though Charlotte closed out the quarter with a 9-3 surge and cut the lead to 78-72 on two Zeller free throws just over a minute into the fourth.

It remained a six-point game with six minutes to play when the Clippers went on a tear, with Crawford netting seven points to spark a 16-6 sequence that staked Los Angeles to a 104-88 advantage with 2:10 left.

"We had two decent looks at three's that would have cut it -- one to six (points) and one to seven," said Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. "Playing against that team with the matchups they have, you've got to make all those shots."

The Clippers jumped out to a 31-23 lead after one quarter behind superlative performances from Griffin and Paul. The former amassed 10 points for the period, with Paul dishing out six assists in addition to putting up six points.

"I thought Blake and Chris set the tone for us on both ends, and I thought that was big," said Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Charlotte managed to close the gap in the second quarter, however, beginning the frame on an 11-4 run to pull within 35-34. The game was tied at 38-38 midway through the stanza after Jefferson buried a hook shot off a Gerald Henderson give.

It remained deadlocked up until the final moments of the first half, when Redick knocked down a 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds left to put Los Angeles up 56-53.

Game Notes

The six-game slide is Charlotte's longest since it dropped 10 in a row from Feb. 20-March 9, 2013 ... Forward Matt Barnes missed the game for Los Angeles due to a calf injury, while Hornets guard Gary Neal exited in the first half with a left shoulder contusion ... Griffin was coming off a season-low 12- point effort in Sunday's loss at Memphis, in which he shot 5-of-17 ... Los Angeles improved to 4-0 in the second game of a back-to-back this season, with Griffin averaging 29.5 points in those four outings ... The Clippers are now 19-4 in their last 23 matchups with Eastern Conference teams ... Zeller's previous career best was 15 points, set against Washington on March 31 of last season.