Clippers ease past Nuggets

Denver, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - J.J. Redick scored 24 points, Chris Paul had 23 with nine assists and the Los Angeles Clippers cruised to a 107-92 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

DeAndre Jordan posted 14 points with 22 rebounds and three blocks, and Blake Griffin added 13 points for Los Angeles, which has won nine of its last 10.

"Our defensive efficiency since the All-Star break is top five in the league. So we're headed in the right direction at the right time and it was key for us tonight," said Redick.

Wilson Chandler paced the Nuggets with 17 points, while Kenneth Faried chipped in with 10 points and 14 boards.

"A very good team and a very wounded team. And a very wounded team that kind of happened all of a sudden," Nuggets coach Melvin Hunt said of the matchup. "Ty (Lawson) was a late scratch."

Lawson missed the contest with a forearm injury.

Los Angeles came firing out of the gate and put the pressure on its opponent from the opening tip. Paul and Matt Barnes opened the game with successive 3- pointers, and 4:07 into the game, it was 18-2 in favor of the visitors.

The Clippers' lead was so substantial that they went scoreless for 4:10 later on during the quarter but still managed to maintain a double-digit advantage.

Los Angeles led 29-15 after 12 minutes and brought a 55-39 edge into the locker room at halftime.

Denver played competitive in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 82-70 entering the fourth.

Randy Foye opened the fourth with a free throw after Austin Rivers' technical foul, but the Clippers denied any chance of a comeback courtesy of a 11-5 run. Hedo Turkoglu canned a pair of 3-pointers and Redick capped it with a trey to make it a 20-point spread.

Game Notes

Paul went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and 7-of-8 from the free throw line ... Los Angeles made 13 3-pointers compared to six for Denver ... Foye had 14 points for Denver ... The Nuggets scored 20 points off 15 turnovers.