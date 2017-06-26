Clippers' Chris Paul named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Since joining the LA Clippers in 2011, point guard Chris Paul has been a member of the NBA All-Defensive First Team at the end of every season. He added a sixth consecutive season to that accomplishment on Monday.

Paul joined Golden State's Draymond Green, Utah's Rudy Gobert, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and Houston's Patrick Beverly on the All-Defensive First Team.

The selection is the seventh overall for Paul, who averaged 1.95 steals per game (third in the NBA).

Receiving 61 First Team votes, Paul becomes the ninth player in NBA history to have been named to the First Team seven times or more.