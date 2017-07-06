Expand / Collapse search
September 27, 2017

Clippers acquire rights to draft pick Jawun Evans

Jan 23, 2017; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jawun Evans (1) drives to the basket defended by TCU Horned Frogs guard Jaylen Fisher (0) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Cowboys won 89-76. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Point guard Jawun Evans, a rookie from Oklahoma State, has been acquired by the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations.

A second-round pick (number 39 overall), Evans played two years at Oklahoma State, earningfreshman of the year in the 2015-16 season, All-American honorable mention, and All-Big 12 first team. In two years, Evans averaged 17 points per game, 6 assists and four4 rebounds, and in his final season led the Big 12 in scoring with 19 ppg.