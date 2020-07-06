Cleveland Indians: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
Even at 93 wins last season, the Cleveland Indians narrowly missed the playoffs.
The circumstances around the shortened 2020 season might help the team’s chances of getting back to the postseason.
The Indians still have a solid lineup from top-to-bottom but whatever they do on the field could be overshadowed by what they eventually do with star shortstop Francisco Lindor. There has been significant trade interest for the shortstop and their season could hinge on whether they mortgage their current situation for the future.
Cleveland will have a solid starting rotation led by the 2019 All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger.
Through 60 games last season, the Indians were 30-30. Cleveland is going to have to be better in order to make the playoffs. The American League Central isn’t getting any easier.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
**
2019 finish: 2nd AL Central
2019 record: 93-69
Manager: Terry Francona
**
Projected Starters
C: Roberto Perez
1B: Carlos Santana
2B: Cesar Hernandez
3B: Jose Ramirez
SS: Francisco Lindor
OF: Franmil Reyes
OF: Oscar Mercado
OF: Tyler Naquin
DH: Domingo Santana
**
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Mike Clevinger
SP: Shane Bieber
SP: Carlos Carrasco
SP: Adam Civale
SP: Zach Plesac
CL: Brad Hand
**
2020 Schedule