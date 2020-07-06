Cleveland Indians: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

Even at 93 wins last season, the Cleveland Indians narrowly missed the playoffs.

The circumstances around the shortened 2020 season might help the team’s chances of getting back to the postseason.

The Indians still have a solid lineup from top-to-bottom but whatever they do on the field could be overshadowed by what they eventually do with star shortstop Francisco Lindor. There has been significant trade interest for the shortstop and their season could hinge on whether they mortgage their current situation for the future.

Cleveland will have a solid starting rotation led by the 2019 All-Star Game MVP Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger.

Through 60 games last season, the Indians were 30-30. Cleveland is going to have to be better in order to make the playoffs. The American League Central isn’t getting any easier.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MLB COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

2019 finish: 2nd AL Central

2019 record: 93-69

Manager: Terry Francona

**

Projected Starters

C: Roberto Perez

1B: Carlos Santana

2B: Cesar Hernandez

3B: Jose Ramirez

SS: Francisco Lindor

OF: Franmil Reyes

OF: Oscar Mercado

OF: Tyler Naquin

DH: Domingo Santana

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Mike Clevinger

SP: Shane Bieber

SP: Carlos Carrasco

SP: Adam Civale

SP: Zach Plesac

CL: Brad Hand

**