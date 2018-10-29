Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns fire coach Hue Jackson after fewer than three seasons, reports say

Ryan Gaydos
Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.

The Cleveland Browns reportedly fired head coach Hue Jackson on Monday, a day after a blowout loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson was 3-36-1 with the Browns in fewer than three full seasons. The 2017 Browns were the second team in NFL history to finish the season winless.

The 53-year-old former coach got his first win of the 2018 season against the New York Jets at home in Week 3 led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s second win came Week 5 in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland also has one tie this year.

The Browns hired Jackson ahead of the 2016 season. Cleveland went 1-15 that year. Before taking the reins in Cleveland, he had a head coaching stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2011. He went 8-8 that year.

ESPN and the NFL Network were first to report the news of Jackson’s firing.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.