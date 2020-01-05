Mother of Clemson's Travis Etienne says she's getting threats ahead of national championship game

The mother of Clemson Tigers star running back Travis Etienne said last week the family has been receiving “all kinds of threats” ahead of her son’s national championship game against the LSU Tigers.

Etienne’s mother, Donnetta, revealed she had been getting threats while replying to the mother of Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

“Thinking about deactivating my Twitter account these people are so mean/ I can’t handle u..” Lady Stewart – Higgins’ mother – wrote on the social media platform Monday.

“I’m with you Sister. Ohio State fans butt hurt. LSU fans butt hurt and we haven’t played yet..SMDH,” Donnetta Etienne replied.

After Stewart said it was only going to get worse as the days get closer to the national title game, Etienne responded: “We from Louisiana. We are getting all kind of threats. Sad but true. God is in control. Nothing can penetrate the blood of Jesus..We are blessed.”

Etienne explained what kinds of threats she’s been getting in an interview with the Greenville News.

“One person said we had less than 24 hours to get out of Louisiana,” she said. “I didn’t take it serious; I just got off social media.

“LSU fans are kind of over-the-top. We have nothing against LSU; it’s not LSU, it’s LSU fans. They have a big desire for LSU to win the game. The only thing I didn’t like about it is it’s not Travis playing LSU, it’s Clemson playing LSU. But LSU fans started going crazy, and we haven’t even played the game yet.”

Clemson defeated Ohio State to make the national title game. Clemson is looking to repeat as champions.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,536 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior year with Clemson.