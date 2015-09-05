Clemson WR Willilams carted off field

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson receiver Mike Williams has been carted off the field with a neck injury after hitting the goalpost support on a 4-yard touchdown pass against Wofford.

The school said Williams was moving his extremities and taken to a hospital Saturday for tests.

Williams was down behind the end zone for several minutes, surrounded by trainers, medical personnel and coaches, including head coach Dabo Swinney. Williams was then strapped to backboard and lifted onto a cart. After his teammates came to offer support, Williams lifted up his right arm in a ''thumbs up'' gesture to the cheering crowd.

Williams, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior, was Clemson's top receiver last season with 57 catches for 1,030 yards and six touchdowns.