Clemson fires offensive coordinator, reportedly set to hire TCU’s Garrett Riley

After a season in which Clemson’s offense ranked fifth in the ACC in yards per game, the Tigers are moving on from offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

Clemson will replace Streeter with TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley , according to ESPN.

Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley , led the ninth-best scoring offense during the 2022 college football season and was named the Broyles Award winner, given to the top assistant in college football.

Streeter spent just one season as offensive coordinator at Clemson but has been an assistant coach with the Tigers since the 2015 season.

"As the leader of this program, I am accountable for our staff and accountable for our results, and though we took a step forward offensively in 2022, after evaluating our offense in depth, I felt it was in the best interest of our program to seek new leadership at that position," head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement.

"These decisions are never easy, but it is my job to evaluate and assess every part of our program every year, and this was just the right time to make a change.

"I look forward to bringing in a dynamic, proven leader at offensive coordinator with the specific purpose of meeting — and raising — the standard of excellence that has been established at Clemson. I passionately believe in our staff and in the young men in our program and am excited about the opportunity to see them grow even more in 2023."

Clemson’s offense averaged 410.3 yards and 33.2 points per game under Streeter, but quarterback issues held the Tigers back from being in the national championship picture at the end of the season.

Junior DJ Uiagalelei struggled mightily in Clemson’s final regular-season loss to South Carolina and was replaced after just two possessions in the ACC championship game by freshman Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei announced his transfer to Oregon State in late December.

It’s the first time Swinney has fired an assistant coach since the 2011 season.