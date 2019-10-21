Clemson's Dabo Swinney makes player ride bus back home after ejection from Louisville game

Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney made cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. take the 438-mile trip back home on the bus after he was ejected from a game against Louisville on Saturday.

Booth was ejected from the game against the Cardinals for throwing a punch at an opposing player. Swinney revealed that while the rest of the team got to take a flight from Louisville back to Clemson after the win, Booth was forced to make the trip home via bus with other team personnel.

“The team flew back and he rode the bus back on our manager bus,” Swinney told reporters Sunday, according to The Greenville News. “That is where it started. The rest of it we will handle in-house here.”

Booth, who has played all seven games for the Tigers this season, got into a fight with Cardinals safety Trenell Troutman during a punt. Swinney took Booth off the field before he could have a chance to be ejected by the officiating staff.

Booth will be suspended for the first half of Clemson’s game against Boston College on Saturday, Swinney said. He added that Booth has handled himself better since the fight.

“He has been great. He has been incredibly responsive and remorseful. He has responded the way you would hope a good young person would respond,” he said.

“He is very disappointed in himself, embarrassed. That is way out of character for who he is. He has apologized to our team, our AD. He has to own it and learn from it and I have been pleased with how he has taken ownership and been accountable. But he had a long bus ride home last night.”

Even in Booth’s absence, Clemson won the game 45-10.