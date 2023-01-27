Clemson basketball player details wild testicle injury, says they 'exploded'

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway was admitted into a hospital Thursday night with what the team called an abdominal injury, but it sounds much more painful than that.

After waking up from a nap, Galloway said he felt "the worst pain I've ever experienced."

Galloway went on his Instagram story to give some (maybe too much) detail about his injury.

"This morning, I went to lift, came back, I took a nap. I woke up from my nap, my [testicles] were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery. Three hours later, my [testicles] are reduced to their normal size," he said with a smirk.

"I don't know what happened to my [testicles]. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. But we made it."

Galloway said he will be back on the court "shortly," but he will miss at least a week.

Seven days gives Galloway a potential return date of Feb. 4, when the Tigers host the No. 20 University of Miami Hurricanes.

Clemson is 17-4 overall and 9-1 in ACC play and is ranked 24th in the nation.