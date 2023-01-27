Expand / Collapse search
Clemson Tigers
Published

Clemson basketball player details wild testicle injury, says they 'exploded'

Galloway had surgery to reduce them to 'normal size'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Clemson guard Brevin Galloway was admitted into a hospital Thursday night with what the team called an abdominal injury, but it sounds much more painful than that.

After waking up from a nap, Galloway said he felt "the worst pain I've ever experienced."

Galloway went on his Instagram story to give some (maybe too much) detail about his injury.

Clemson Tigers guard Brevin Galloway (11) shoots an uncontested layup during a game against the Duke Blue Devils Jan. 14, 2023, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson Tigers guard Brevin Galloway (11) shoots an uncontested layup during a game against the Duke Blue Devils Jan. 14, 2023, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"This morning, I went to lift, came back, I took a nap. I woke up from my nap, my [testicles] were exploded. Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery. Three hours later, my [testicles] are reduced to their normal size," he said with a smirk.

NSFW WARNING: LANGUAGE

"I don't know what happened to my [testicles]. I guess they were trying to be like basketballs. But we made it."

Galloway said he will be back on the court "shortly," but he will miss at least a week.

Seven days gives Galloway a potential return date of Feb. 4, when the Tigers host the No. 20 University of Miami Hurricanes.

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway reacts during a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Dec. 21, 2022, at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.  

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway reacts during a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Dec. 21, 2022, at Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.   (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clemson is 17-4 overall and 9-1 in ACC play and is ranked 24th in the nation.