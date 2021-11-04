Clay Travis: Democrats all over are looking at Virginia, running scared from Biden’s failed agenda

Democrats may have won a year ago, but all of 2021 has been a constant headache for Dems by sharing Joe Biden’s reputation as president. So far.

On Tuesday, the nation got to witness a microcosm of the liberal agenda championed by the Biden administration when Democrat Terry McAuliffe was defeated in Virginia by Republican Glenn Youngkin for the governor’s seat. McAuliffe ran his campaign on key progressive bullet points, including silencing parents in classrooms and relying on the Never Trump narrative.

Instead, his opponent won the gubernatorial election and Democrats were put on notice: follow the agenda and lose, or try something new and stay aboard.

OutKick founder Clay Travis discussed the result and ripples from the Virginia governor’s race on Wednesday’s OutKick the Show.

He delves into how McAuliffe’s campaign was largely brought down by moms opposed to being silenced at their schools — atop the continued COVID restrictions and vaccine decisions splitting families.

"There is a mom revolution and it is going to overwhelm everything. … Suburban moms, moms with kids in school, they have had enough," Clay said. "They’re furious over the fact that schools never opened back up. They’re educated on the fact that many of these masking requirements are total crap."

Clay adds that the pushback on critical race theory in the classroom has also inspired Democrats to consider U-turning on The Squad-type policies and progressives’ playbook.

"They want their kids in school and they want them being taught reasonable, rational, educational values. They don’t want them being indoctrinated with crazy, far left-wing critical race theory. … Suburban women swung over 15 points in one year, in the direction of Republicans. And that is why Glenn Youngkin won."

Clay ends with a big prediction for Republicans in 2022 based on the recent Virginia voting against progressivism, New Jersey’s double-digit swing that nearly crowned a Republican governor and Virginia lieutenant general-elect Winsome Sears‘ victory as a Black, Republican woman.

"The reality is, the reason Democrats are getting their ass kicked is because they’ve leaned into social media woke politics, and Americans don’t support that. They don’t support canceling comedians over jokes; they don’t support the idea of identity politics; they certainly don’t support the foundational element of the Democratic party right now, which is: everything is racist. And so, the Democrats are going to lead themselves off of a cliff, and in 2022, they’re going to get completely wrecked. …

"I would love to bet on the Republicans winning big in 2022, and in 2024."