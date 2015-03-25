Clarke leads Vanderbilt women over Saint Joseph's 60-54 in NCAA first round

Tiffany Clarke had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Vanderbilt to a 60-54 win Saturday over Saint Joseph's in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Jasmine Lister added 14 points for the eighth-seeded Commodores, who advance to play either top-seeded Connecticut or No. 16 seed Idaho on Monday night.

Chatilla van Grinsven scored 14 points, all in the second half, for Saint Joseph's (20-12). Natasha Clound and Ilze Gotfrida each chipped in 10.

Vanderbilt (23-8) led most of the way and was up 40-30 after Lister's 3-pointer with 15:54 to play.

Saint Joseph's would not go away, tying it at 48 on a layup by Van Grinsven with 6:48 to go. She had six points in the 8-0 run that closed the gap.

But Heather Bowe's driving layup gave the Commodores the lead back, and Vanderbilt held it down the stretch.