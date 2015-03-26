CJ takes part in Titans' 1st minicamp of lockout

Cortland Finnegan is more convincing when it comes to getting Chris Johnson out for an offseason workout than the Tennessee Titans organization.

Finnegan put out a call for his Tennessee teammates to join him for their first players' organized minicamp of this lockout, and Johnson, who stayed away all last offseason lobbying for a pay raise, was among 40 Titans who showed up at a local high school Wednesday.

Quarterback Jake Locker, the Titans' top draft choice, and several other NFL players also took part in a 90-minute workout.

This is the first of two days of training organized by Tennessee players in an attempt to simulate offseason minicamps being missed due to the lockout started in March by NFL owners.