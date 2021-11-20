CJ Stroud's epic first half for Ohio State draws attention from NFL stars

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud had six touchdown passes against Michigan State, leading the Buckeyes to an eye-popping 49-0 halftime lead.

Stroud’s first-half numbers Saturday were something professional quarterbacks hope to have at the end of a game – let alone in the first two quarters.

The freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was 29-for-31 with 393 passing yards and six TDs. Miyan Williams had a rushing touchdown. Ohio State dropped 21 points on the Spartans in the first quarter and 28 in the second.

Stroud’s start caught the attention of the football world, including Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson had over 100 yards receiving in the first half

Olave had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Wilson had seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Jaxon Smith Njigba and Julian Fleming also had touchdowns in the game.

A win against No. 7 Michigan State would certainly bolster Ohio State's College Football Playoff hopes. The Buckeyes were in fourth place in the latest ranking – just behind Oregon, who beat the Buckeyes earlier this season.

Another quality win would likely give the team an edge over undefeated Cincinnati when the season comes down to the wire.

Ohio State is one of eight teams in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings who have one loss. There are three undefeated teams remaining: Georgia, Cincinnati and UTSA.