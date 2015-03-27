City signs midfielder Garcia from Benfica

Manchester City signed midfielder Javi Garcia before the close of the summer transfer window on Friday for a transfer fee of around $25 million from Benfica.

Garcia, 25, joins the Premier League champions after being at Portuguese side Benfica from 2009-12. He started his career at Real Madrid, joined Osasuna in 2007, and returned to Real in 2008 before joining Benfica.

A defensive midfielder, Garcia had three goals in 30 appearances in his first season with Benfica, and was a standout during his time in Portugal.

Garcia earned his first cap for Spain earlier this year against Serbia.

Exact details of the transfer fee were not disclosed by the clubs and terms of his contract were not disclosed.