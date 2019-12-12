Citrus Bowl 2020: Alabama vs. Michigan preview, how to watch and more

The Vrbo Citrus Bowl will be played between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Day. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Alabama enters the game as the No. 13 team in the nation. They have a 10-2 overall record and a 6-2 record in the SEC. Michigan is the No. 14 team in the nation. They have a 9-3 record overall and a 6-3 record in the Big Ten Conference.

It’s the first time Alabama will miss the College Football Playoff since it was introduced in 2014. The team lost in the national championship last season. Mac Jones is the quarterback, having taken over for an injured Tua Tagovailoa. He has 1,176 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. Najee Harris has 1,088 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Devonta Smith leads with 65 catches for 1,200 yards and 13 touchdown catches. Anfernee Jennings leads with seven and a half sacks while Jared Mayden, Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney all have three or more interceptions. Diggs, along with Terrell Lewis, will not be playing in the game in order to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Michigan has not been to the College Football Playoff since its inception and continued the streak this season. Under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has only won one bowl game. Shea Patterson leads the offense with 2,828 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. Zach Charbonnet leads with 642 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Ronnie Bell leads with 694 receiving yards while Nico Bollins has 681 receiving yards. Bell has one touchdown catch while Collins has seven touchdown catches. Josh Uche leads the team with seven and a half sacks, while Ambry Thomas and Lavert Hill have three interceptions each.

The Citrus Bowl will be the fifth matchup between Michigan and Alabama. Their series is tied at two wins each.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

--

CITRUS BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Vrbo

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Location: Orlando, Fla.

--

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Alabama (-260), Michigan (+220)

Spead: Alabama (-7), Michigan (+7)

Over/Under: 59; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com