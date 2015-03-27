Cintron has 15 points, hits 5 treys to lead Middle Tennessee over Tennessee State 77-48

Raymond Cintron led four players in double figures with 15 points and Middle Tennessee routed in-state foe Tennessee State 77-48 Tuesday.

Marcos Knight tallied 14 points and a team-high six rebounds while Neiko Hunter and Shawn Jones added 13 apiece. Cintron made 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range — including four in the first half — for Middle Tennessee, which has won three of its last four games

Cintron's first 3-pointer gave Middle Tennessee a 14-5 lead 4:52 into the first half. Tennessee State (5-7) cut what was a 17-point deficit to 15, 30-15, but Cintron hit 3s on three straight possessions to give Middle Tennessee a commanding 39-15 lead.

The Blue Raiders (8-3) shot 48.3 percent (28 of 58) and held a 37-34 rebounding edge.

Robert Covington led Tennessee State with 17 points and Patrick Miller had 12 but the Tigers got just three points off the bench.