Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals reveal new uniforms

Quarterback Joe Burrow and company will still be wearing the Bengals’ striped helmets, but they changed up their color scheme a little bit

The Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new uniforms on Monday.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and company will still be wearing the Bengals’ striped helmets, but they changed up their color scheme a little bit. The team posted their new threads on Twitter with the caption reading, "Look good, feel good, play good."

The team also sent out another tweet with a video of their players, including Burrow, defensive end Sam Hubbard, defensive tackle D.J. Reader, safety Jessie Bates, running back Joe Mixon, and wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

"A new look for a new era. Uniting our past with our future," the tweet read.

The all-black uniforms are expected to be the team’s home uniforms and the white threads, which were previously the "Color Rush" alternates, will now be their primary road jerseys.

Last year, Burrow played in 10 games before suffering an ACL injury. He finished the 2020 NFL season with 2,688 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. The Bengals finished in last place in the AFC North with a 4-11-1 record.

The Bengals will have the No. 5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. If available, they are expected to take LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, reuniting him with Burrow in Cincinnati.

