Churchill Downs announces new safety initiatives in response to 'unusually high' horse deaths

Officials at Churchill Downs have announced new "safety initiatives" following a special meeting that was held in response to a wave of horse deaths at the famous racetrack that has totaled 12 since late April.

Track officials met with horsemen at the Trackside Training Center in Louisville on Thursday. The meeting resulted in a number of changes that will go into effect immediately, including restricting starts during an eight-week period, ineligibility standards based on poor performance, and pausing track-based incentives.

"The attending veterinarians and trainers at Churchill Downs are incredibly capable and knowledgeable," Dr. Will Farmer, equine medical director for Churchill Downs Inc., said in a press release.

HORSE RACING OFFICIALS TO HOLD EMERGENCY SUMMIT OVER ‘UNUSUALLY HIGH’ NUMBER OF DEATHS AT CHURCHILL DOWNS

"We feel a duty to provide the latest information on surgical interventions from an expert who experienced the challenges in California a few years ago that we currently face today," Farmer continued.

"Any decision must be made first and foremost with the long-term well-being of the horse in mind. It is imperative that all available, educated and informed options can be efficiently, confidently and thoroughly relayed to the owners."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The announcement comes days after the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority called for an emergency summit over the "unusually high number" of deaths.

"HISA’s highest priority is the safety and well-being of the horses and riders competing under its jurisdiction. We remain deeply concerned by the unusually high number of equine fatalities at Churchill Downs over the last several weeks," the statement read.

The group will investigate all 12 fatalities and launch another probe into track conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two additional horse deaths over the week, coupled with mounting pressure from animal rights groups, have launched Churchill Downs into the spotlight.