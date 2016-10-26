Chuck Norris to introduce drivers prior to NASCAR playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway

You've heard many of the Chuck Norris jokes.

You know, the ones like "Chuck Norris could win a game of hide-n-seek with his eyes closed"; "Superman wears Chuck Norris pajamas;" and "Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding."

Or how about this one? "There used to be a street named after Chuck Norris, but it was changed because nobody crosses Chuck Norris and lives."

We could go on and on. The list describing just how tough and cool and downright unbeatable Chuck Norris is already is pretty doggone long.

Well, now Texas Motor Speedway is adding to it. The track recently announced that the 76-year-old who became an American icon as a martial artist, actor, film producer and screenwriter will be introducing the Chase for the Sprint Cup combatants prior to the NASCAR playoff race at the 1.5-mile track one week from this Sunday.

In honor of that, TMS also announced that it will be releasing "one Chuck Norris Meme a day for the next week." If these first two are any indication, we'll all want to stay tuned into the TMS Twitter account.