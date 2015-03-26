Christian wins Mylan Classic by 1

Gary Christian closed with a four-under 67 Sunday to win the Mylan Classic by a single stroke.

Christian, who won for the second time on the Nationwide Tour, ended at 17- under-par 267 at Southpointe Golf Club.

"I'm biting my lip a little bit and I might be struggling. I'm not usually at a loss for words, but this might be one of those rare occasions," stated Christian, who moved to fourth on the tour's money list and virtually clinched his PGA Tour card for 2012. "It's like a dream come true."

John Mallinger, who shared third last week, posted a three-under 68 to end alone in second place at minus-16. Craig Bowden (66) and Scott Brown (67) tied for third place at 15-under-par 269.

Two players -- Kevin Kisner (70) and J.J. Killeen (63) -- bidding for a piece of Nationwide Tour history were joined in fifth place at minus-14 by Billy Hurley III (69).

Kisner was trying to become the first player in tour history to successfully repeat as champion, while Killeen was bidding for his third win of the year, which would have made him the 10th player in tour history to earn the three- win promotion to the PGA Tour.

Christian poured in three birdie chances in a four-hole span from the second to jump to 16-under. He stumbled to a bogey on the sixth to fall into a share of the lead.

"My hands felt a bit nervy, but I kept knocking it close the first few holes so I didn't have to battle it too bad," Christian admitted. "I trusted my hands would get it to the hole."

At the par-four ninth, Christian converted a birdie effort to move one clear of Mallinger and Kisner. Christian made it two in a row with a birdie at the 10th.

As Christian was parring four straight holes from the 11th, he was able to maintain his lead, but it was down to one shot as Mallinger birdied the 11th to get to minus-16.

Christian and Mallinger, who were in the last group with Kisner, both birdied the par-four 15th as Christian remained one ahead. Mallinger fell two back with a bogey on the 17th.

The 40-year-old Christian tripped to a bogey at the last, but it only trimmed his winning margin from two to one.

There was some tour history made on Sunday as Rahil Gangjee became the third player in Nationwide Tour history to have a hole-in-one on a par-four. He hit driver on the 316-yard par-four 15th.

"I wasn't playing that great and the other day when the tee was up I was on the edge of the green, so today I thought I could go for it," said Gangjee, who shot 70 to end at six-under-par 278. "I was just trying to get it on the green, that was it. When it's a driveable hole, you think you can get it close and maybe make eagle, but a hole-in-one, nobody thinks about that."

NOTES: Christian earned $108,000 for the win...His other tour win was also in Pennsylvania at the Northeast Pennsylvania Classic...Killeen may not have gotten the win, but he did reclaim the top spot on the tour's money list, as he moved past fellow two-time winner this year, Mathew Goggin, who was idle this week...Danny Lee matched the course record with his final-round 62...After a week off, the tour heads to Idaho for the Boise Open, where Hunter Haas won last year.