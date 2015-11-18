Chris Long practices, Barnes limited with concussion

ST. LOUIS (AP) Defensive end Chris Long was a full participant in St. Louis Rams practice, making it likely he'll return after missing four games with a knee injury.

Long had been a long shot to return last week but said he was more ''hopeful than realistically close.'' He said coaches told him to give the injury one more week to heal.

''When I'm back, I'm back and I'll be close to 100 percent,'' Long said, adding he felt ''really good.''

Center Tim Barnes was limited with a concussion and the Rams held out defensive end Robert Quinn (hip) and rookie offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (calf).

Quinn is expected to get more playing time this week at Baltimore after getting 14 snaps last week. The injury, Quinn's first in the NFL, had previously been listed as a knee.

''I'm trying to get myself back to feeling 100 percent as fast as possible,'' Quinn said. ''Knock on wood, hopefully I can go another five years before I get another one.''

Long fractured a bone in his right knee at Green Bay Oct. 11. He missed 10 games last season after undergoing ankle surgery following an injury in the opener.

''It's not a ligament and I didn't have to have surgery, the bone just had to heal,'' Long said. ''It's not like something when you're back you're dragging it around. It's not going to be like last year, when I came back and I was terrible.''

---

