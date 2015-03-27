Chivas USA seeks first home win against Philadelphia

Chivas USA might be the only team in Major League Soccer that is upset to return home.

Chivas USA has won all three of its road matches this season, but has not even scored in three home games - all losses.

Robin Fraser's squad hopes to end the odd start Saturday, when the Philadelphia Union visit The Home Depot Center in Major League Soccer.

Chivas (3-3-0) has lost at home to the Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Sporting Kansas City - three teams off to solid starts - but has defeated Real Salt Lake, the Portland Timbers and Toronto FC on the road.

"We're grinding out results on the road," Chivas center back Heath Pearce said. "That's three road games and three road wins for us.

"Obviously in all three of our wins, we haven't put in a dominating performance yet, but we're finding ways to get wins and that is what is important."

Now it's important for Chivas to figure out a way to win at home.

Although all of its home games resulted in defeats, Chivas has only allowed one goal in each of those matches. Overall, it has not given up more than one goal in any of its games, allowing just four through six fixtures.

On the opposite end, Chivas has scored just four goals this season, with two in a 2-1 win at Portland. Following the road result at winless Toronto, 1-0, last weekend, Chivas has a good opportunity to end its home woes.

Philadelphia has just one win this year, although it was in its last match over the Columbus Crew, 1-0.

"It's huge, it's huge," Fraser said. "While we've done some good things the last couple of weeks, we definitely need to come home and put in another good performance at home in front our fans so that we can really assert ourselves wherever we play."

The Union were winless in six straight games dating back to last year until its win last weekend, but the young team - which has allowed just one goal over its last three games - still has a lot of work to do to compete every week.

"We have a lot to improve upon. I think we feel good about ourselves and we'll go on the road looking for three more," Union midfielder Brian Carroll said.

"If we can get a big win on the road, it will go a long way for us collectively as a group."

Philadelphia was impacted by United States Under-23 national team call-ups this season, but Freddy Adu returned to the starting lineup last week for the first time since the season opener last week, and should continue to be a factor this season.

"It felt great (to be back)," Adu said, "especially in a winning effort."